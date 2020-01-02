Angela Simmons is caught off guard when Boogie Dash asks her out to lunch in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 2 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’

Angela Simmons, 32, has had a lot of curveballs thrown her way but she is still very surprised when Boogie Dash, 28, decides to ask her out. “I would love to catch up with you one day,” Boogie says to Angela in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. Angela can’t believe what she’s hearing from Boogie. “Are you asking me out on a date?” a stunned Angela asks Boogie.

Boogie doesn’t give her a straight answer about whether or not he’s asking her out on a real date. He’s definitely avoiding the truth. “It’s just been a long time,” he tells her. Boogie later adds that this is “nothing serious.” It’s just that Angela never hangs out anymore. “If you’re down, I’d like to take you out,” he says to her. Angela agrees to go out but wants this to strictly be a lunch. She doesn’t want anything more than that — for now.

“I totally look at Boogie like a little brother,” Angela admits in a confessional. She knows that Boogie is a “good guy” but there’s one major thing that Angela is thinking about. “He’s younger than me. A lot younger than me,” she says. He’s only 4 years younger than you, Angela! That’s nothing!

The synopsis for the Jan. 2 episode reads: “Angela and Briana’s long-lasting feud comes to a head. A secret marriage shocks all. While Romeo is out of the country, Boogie shoots his shot with Angela. Rumor spreads that Tee Tee is in love with Sam and Lil Twist puts it on full blast!” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.