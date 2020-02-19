SCAD aTVfest 2020: ‘Legacies,’ ‘Prodigal Son’ & More Casts Attending

The SCAD aTVfest is back again. So many of your favorite shows are attending the Atlanta festival, which runs from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29.

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced its initial lineup for its 2020 SCAD aTVfest, Atlanta’s only festival dedicated to television. This is the eighth year of the university’s annual signature event celebrating the television industry and it will be held at SCADshow from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29. Kim Cattrall will receive the Icon Award and Eric McCormack will receive the Impact Award. Prodigal Son’s Tom Payne and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer will each receive the Discovery Award. The cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will be award the Rising Star Cast Award.

The festival’s In Conversation Series includes talks with Eric, Hunter, Malcolm Jamal-Warner, Miss J Alexander, and Grown-ish costume designer Michelle Cole and actress Yara Shahidi. “This promises to be a fantastic aTVFest 2020 in Atlanta,” Christina Routhier, Executive Director, SCAD aTVfest, said in a statement. “We are excited to have Entertainment Weekly return as our official media partner. We appreciate the amazing support from networks and studios that bring top shows, talent, and below the line artists to our festival. aTVFest is dedicated to showcasing the best industry artists working in television today, from showrunners, directors, and writers to costume designers, production designers and casting agents. Once again, we are thrilled to continue to highlight female talent in front of and behind the camera.” See the lineup below.

68 Whiskey (Paramount Network) with actors Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, CristinaRodlo, Beth Reisgraf, and Executive Producer/Director Michael Lehman

Animation Domination (FOX) with Executive Producers Julie Scully, Mike Scully, Danny Smith, and character artist Mike Cassidy

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central) with actor BD Wong

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC) with actors Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos GómezDan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo, and Michelle Veintimilla

Cherish the Day (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) with actors Alano Miller, Xosha Roquemore, and Director Blitz Bazawule

Council of Dads (NBC) with actors Sarah Wayne Callies, Michael O’Neill, J August Richards, CliveStanden, Michelle Weaver and Co-creators/Showrunners Anthony “Tony” Phelan and JoanRater

Deputy (FOX) with actors Brian Van Holt, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Executive Producer Kimberly

Ann Harrison

Filthy Rich (FOX) with actors Kim Cattrall, Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin LevyAguilar, Mark L. Young, Olivia Macklin, and executive producers Tate Taylor and Abe Sylvia

For Life (ABC) with actors Joy Bryant, Nicholas Pinnock, and Executive Producers Doug Robinson,

Hank Steinberg, Isaac Wright Jr.

Legacies (The CW) with actors Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, ChrisLee, Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, and Peyton Alex Smith.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC) with actors Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel,Michael Imperioli, and Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer Barry O’Brien.

Mixed-ish (ABC) with actors Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Arica Himmel, and Executive Producer/Co-Creator Peter Saji.

New Amsterdam (NBC) with actor Tyler Labine and showrunner David Schulner.

October Faction (Netflix) with actors Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, and Maxim Roy.

Prodigal Son (FOX) with actors Tom Payne, Keiko Agena, Frank Harts, Aurora Perrineau, and Halston Sage

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW) with actors Heather Hemmens, Jeanine Mason, Michael Trevino, Nathan Dean, and Executive Producer/creator Carina Adly MacKenzie.

Strike Back (Cinemax) with actor Warren Brown, director Bill Eagles, military technical advisor

Paul Biddiss, and writer/showrunner/Executive Producer Jack Lothian

VIDA (STARZ) with actors Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda, and Roberta Colindrez

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) with actors Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, and Producer/Choreographer Mandy Moore.

HollywoodLife will be on-site at the SCAD aTVfest this year. Stay tuned for exclusive interviews!