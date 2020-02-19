Justin Bieber Rocks Pink Lipstick & Fake Eyelashes With Makeup Filter In IG Video & Fans Are Cracking Up

Trying out a new look? Justin Bieber took to his Instagram story to show off a new filter he was sporting and fans couldn’t get enough laughs from the playful clip!

Justin Bieber was clearly having a fun time toying with filters on his Instagram story on Feb. 18 and his fans were all about it! In the clip from his Instagram story, the “Yummy” singer, 25, sported a bright pink lipstick with long eyelashes in a fun, feminine filter he was testing out. The made-up look was in great contrast to Justin’s bleached blond hairdo, and fans got a slim glimpse of his neck tattoo in the very laid back clip. “Bye B**ch,” Justin said and captioned the short clip, before giggling to himself. Fans were all about the funny clip, with one, in particular, commenting “LMAO!” But this fun, positive attitude is something that Justin has been totally embracing lately.

That same warm energy totally radiated from Justin during his Feb. 18 appearance on The Late Late Show’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment with host James Corden! Not only did the pair have a blast singing and dancing along to Justin’s hits, the “Company” singer was even ready to address that proposed fight. Yes, the one against Mission Impossible roof-jumper, helicopter-climber extraordinaire, Tom Cruise. When James asked Justin why he even tweeted in 2019 that he wanted to take on Tom, he coyly responded that he was “just being stupid to be honest. Not stupid but then people were like, ‘yeah, I wanna see this happen.’ Then I was like, ‘You know what, that could actually be funny.’”

James, of course, continued to reassure Justin that Tom would absolutely kick Justin’s “Sorry” butt if the fight were to happen. “I’m trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there’s absolutely no way. He’s not the guy you see in movies,” was all that Justin had to say about that! Of course, this is just the first of a few fun-filled nights that Justin will have with James. Tonight, Feb. 19, James and Justin with don their very best “Jennifer Beals in Flashdance” ensembles for a segment on “Toddlerography.” Then, on Feb. 20, Justin will sit in the hot seat for a stomach-churning round of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts!”

Much like in his Instagram story clip and in his moments with James, Justin is clearly having fun with his new lease on life. The singer has come a long way from accounting for his past behavior to becoming a young, happily married man and working on new music and his next major tour. Whether he’s playing with IG filters or appearing on the most viral TV show moments, fans cannot wait to see what Justin does next!