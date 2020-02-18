‘The Bachelor’s Victoria Thanks Peter For ‘Believing’ In Her After His Ex Accused Her Of ‘Breaking Up Relationships’

‘The Bachelor’ star Victoria Fuller took to Instagram on Feb. 17 to thank Peter Weber for ‘always believing’ in her after his ex Merissa Pence, who used to know her, called her ‘self-centered’ and ‘distasteful’.

The Bachelor‘s Victoria Fuller gave a shout-out to Peter Weber after his ex Merissa Pence recently stirred up some drama between them. The brunette beauty shared two cozy photos with the hunk and captioned it with a sweet message that thanked him for his support. “Thank you Pete for always having faith in us & believing in me, even when I would doubt myself along the way ♥️,” the caption read. Check out Victoria’s post HERE!

The eye-catching post comes after Merissa, who used to know Victoria from living in Virginia Beach, made headlines for saying some pretty harsh things about her. “Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends,” Merissa told Us Weekly before admitting she stopped hanging out with her because she was “self-centered” and “distasteful” before she left to go film The Bachelor.

In addition to talking to the media, Merissa got attention for running into Peter on the Feb. 17 episode of The Bachelor. In the episode, he went to Virginia Beach to hang out with Victoria and when he came across Merissa, who he used to date, he was surprised to find out she used to be friends with Victoria before the reality star left to compete for his love. Merissa then warned him about her and said he needed to “be careful” because “many relationships have broken up” because of her.

A worried Peter went on to confront Victoria in the episode but she denied the claims and seemed very offensive. They had a bit of an argument before she broke down in tears and admitted she was falling in love with him. He ultimately gave her one of three roses by the end, keeping her in the running to win his heart.

It will definitely be interesting to see where things go from here when it comes to Victoria and Peter but we’ll be updating as the show continues to unfold!