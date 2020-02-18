‘New Amsterdam’ Preview: Reynolds Reveals His Feelings About Leaving New Amsterdam

Reynolds heads to Mexico to complete his last surgeries for New Amsterdam and reveals his thoughts about leaving the hospital in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 18 episode of ‘New Amsterdam.’

Reynolds is leaving New Amsterdam but is it what he really wants? The doctor goes down to Mexico in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode to complete a series of pacemaker surgeries to save the hospital money. At the Mexico hospital, he talks with one of the fellow doctors and the subject of leaving New Amsterdam comes up. “Public hospitals are what sent me packing for Mexico,” the doctor says to Reynolds. “I actually love New Amsterdam,” Reynolds replies.

The doctor asks why Reynolds is leaving then. Reynolds says, “I love my fiancee more.” Reynolds may not want to leave New Amsterdam for San Francisco but he wants to share his life with Evie. We can’t blame him for making this sacrifice.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jocko Sims about Reynolds’ relationship with Evie and how that’s impacted his decisions about his future. “Reynolds loves her death,” Jocko told HollywoodLife at NBC and The Cinema Society’s party for the casts of NBC’s midseason shows at the Rainbow Room Gallery Bar. “He’s ready to have a family. He’s chosen Evie to do that with and vice versa. I would tell you that they’re already married, they’re married to their careers.”

The synopsis for the Feb. 18 episode reads: “Max races against the clock to rearrange the budget when faced with employees going unpaid, while Kapoor is presented with a device that’s the future of medicine. Meanwhile, Iggy goes against the norms to prove a diagnosis and Bloom gets an unexpected visitor.” Gina Gershon is guest-starring as Bloom’s mother. The episode was directed by star Ryan Eggold. New Amsterdam season 2 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.