Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested after the couple allegedly got into a physical altercation in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day.

Hayden Panettiere‘s boyfriend Brian Hickerson, 30, was arrested for allegedly putting his hands on the 30-year-old actress during a “disturbance” on Feb. 14. A representative from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office tells HollywoodLife: “On Feb. 14, 2020, at approximately 2:30 in the morning, sheriff’s deputies were investigating a disturbance that involved a 30-year-old male and a 30-year-old female in Teton County, Wyoming. Through the course of that investigation the male half of that disturbance was arrested. His name is Brian Hickerson and he was arrested and charged with domestic battery and interfering with a police officer.”

As we reported earlier, the former Nashville star and Brian were involved in a similar altercation just last year. Brian was arrested back in May 2019 on felony domestic violence charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with the blonde beauty. The couple apparently went out drinking in Hollywood on May 1, went back to her apartment, and started arguing. Police were called to her apartment around 2:00am on May 2, where they apparently saw “redness and marks on Hayden’s body.”

After interviewing the couple, they determined that Brian started the altercation, and arrested him. He was released on a $50,000 bond later that day. Police confirmed to HollywoodLife that Brian was arrested, but would not say if Hayden was the alleged victim. However, the case was later dismissed for not being able to secure a “material witness,” and Hayden and Brian later reconciled.

Hayden and Brian reportedly started dating in July 2018 at around the same time that Hayden split from her then-fiancé, Ukrainian heavyweight Wladimir Klitschko, the father of her daughter, Kaya. HollywoodLife has reached out to Hayden’s rep for comment.