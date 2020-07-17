Brian Hickerson: 5 Things To Know About Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Arrested For Felony Assault

Hayden Panettiere’s ex, Brian Hickerson, was arrested on charges of felony spousal assault in LA. Here’s what you need to know about the real estate agent turned actor, who dated Hayden for nearly two years.

UPDATE, 7/17/20, 3:15pm ET: After Brian Hickerson was arrested in Los Angeles on July 17 for felony spousal assault, his ex, Hayden Panettiere, released a statement to HollywoodLife. The Heroes actress, 30, stated, “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again.”

“I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life,” she wrote. Brian’s bail is set at $320,000, according to his arrest report, which HollywoodLife obtained. Here’s what else you need to know about Brian.

ORIGINAL: Actress Hayden Panettiere‘s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested on felony domestic violence charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with the Nashville star. Hayden and Brian, both 28, who have been dating for less than a year, have appeared incredibly close since their relationship began. Unfortunately, he was accused of hurting Hayden. Learn more about Brian as the case continues to unfold:

1. Hayden and Brian started dating in July 2018. The couple was apparently set up by mutual friends, and hit it off instantly. This was just around the same time that Hayden split from her fiancé, Ukrainian heavyweight Wladimir Klitschko, the father of her daughter, Kaya Klitschko. Though they announced their breakup in August 2018, Hayden and Wladimir reportedly had problems stretching back to 2016.

2. He is an actor and real estate agent. Brian is from South Carolina, but moved to Los Angeles shortly before getting with Hayden. He moved across the country to pursue acting. Thus far, he has only acted in one project, per IMDb, a film called M.F.A. In the film, which starred Francesca Eastwood (Clint Eastwood‘s daughter) and Clifton Collins, Brian played a character called Officer Williams. When he’s not acting, Brian is a real estate agent. In South Carolina, he was self-employed at a company called Hickerson Property. It’s unclear where he works now.

3. He defended her parenting after she was called out online. After a report claimed Hayden didn’t have a relationship with her four-year-old daughter, and that she lived in Ukraine with her father, Brian leapt to her defense. He said in a statement to Access Hollywood at the time, “Hayden is actually on a family vacation right now with her daughter and the Champ, so don’t believe everything you read. She’s a great mom.”

4. He once dated Baskin Champion. Hayden isn’t Brian’s only famous significant other. He also dated Instagram model Baskin Champion, who was once memorably linked to Justin Bieber. Brian and Baskin’s relationship came before the Justin rumors started.

5. He was arrested on domestic violence charges in May 2019. Brian was arrested and booked on felony domestic violence charges after an altercation between himself and Hayden allegedly turned physical. The couple apparently went out drinking in Hollywood on May 1, went back to her apartment, and started arguing, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police were called to her apartment around 2:00am on May 2, where they apparently saw “redness and marks on Hayden’s body.”

After interviewing the couple, they determined that Brian started the altercation, and arrested him. He was released on a $50,000 bond later that day. Police confirmed to HollywoodLife that Brian was arrested, but would not say if Hayden was the alleged victim.

For anyone affected by abuse and needing support, call 1-800-799-7233, or if you’re unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.