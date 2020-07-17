Hayden Panettiere Claims Romance With Ex Brian Hickerson Was ‘Abusive’ After He’s Arrested For Felony Assault 

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-BF Brian Hickerson was arrested for felony spousal assault, HollywoodLife can confirm. We also obtained a statement from the actress.

Hayden Panettiere‘s ex boyfriend Brian Hickerson, 31, was arrested in LA on Friday, HollywoodLife can confirm. “Brian Hickerson was arrested by LAPD West LA Division on July 17 for felony spousal assault,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells us. HollywoodLife also obtained the arrest report, which states Hickerson’s bail is set at $320,000. HollywoodLife has made attempts to reach out to Hickerson’s legal representatives.

Hayden, 30, tells HollywoodLife in a statement following Hickerson’s arrest: “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again,” the Nashville alum claims. “I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”

Hayden’s attorney, Alan Jackson released the following statement to HollywoodLife: “After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life. Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served,” Jackson continued, adding about his client: “As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun.”

Hickerson’s latest arrest comes nearly five months after he was arrested on Valentine’s Day in Jackson, Wyoming. He was charged with domestic battery and interference with a cop, which are both misdemeanor charges in Wyoming. HollywoodLife obtained Hickerson’s mugshot at the time, and a representative from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office told us: “On Feb. 14, 2020, at approximately 2:30 in the morning, sheriff’s deputies were investigating a disturbance that involved a 30-year-old male and a 30-year-old female in Teton County, Wyoming. Through the course of that investigation the male half of that disturbance was arrested. His name is Brian Hickerson and he was arrested and charged with domestic battery and interfering with a police officer.”

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Brian was arrested back in May of 2019 on felony domestic violence charges after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with Hayden. Following an outing in Hollywood, the pair went back to her apartment where police were later called. Police confirmed Brian’s arrest to HollywoodLife at the time, but would not say if Hayden was the alleged victim. The case was later dismissed for not being able to secure a “material witness,” and Hayden and Brian later reconciled.

Hayden and Brian are believed to have started dating in July 2018 — around the same time the actress split from her then-fiance, Ukrainian heavyweight Wladimir Klitschko. The athlete is the father of Hayden’s 5-year-old daughter, Kaya.

For anyone affected by abuse and needing support, call 1-800-799-7233, or if you’re unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.