Hayden Panettiere Snuggles Her Daughter In Rare Photo Of The Pair — See Sweet Pic

Hayden Panettiere just took her fans for a stroll down memory lane! The actress posted the sweetest tribute to her daughter Kaya on her fifth birthday.

Hayden Panettiere, 30, shared the most adorable throwback pic for her daughter Kaya‘s fifth birthday! The Heroes alum took to Instagram on June 10 to celebrate her mini-me with the cutest pic! “Seems like this picture was taken yesterday. Can’t believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies,” she captioned the shot.

In the throwback pic, Hayden cradled her then-toddler in her arms while looking out of frame. Her hair was slicked back into a high bun, while Kaya snuggled up to her mom in an orange sweater. The former Nashville star welcomed her sweet baby girl in December 2014 with then-fiance, Wladimir Klitschko. Hayden, and the Ukraine native split in August 2018, and have been co-parenting ever since.

A controversial report about Kaya’s living situation emerged in Feb. 2019 in Us Weekly. The report claimed that Hayden’s daughter lives in Ukraine with her dad and her grandmother, where they’re from, while Hayden lives in the states with her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson. “[Hayden] knows the child being with her is not the best for [Kaya right now],” a source told the outlet. “It’s a sad situation.”

Nevertheless, soon after the report hit the news cycle, Hayden’s boyfriend slammed the claims. “Hayden is actually on a family vacation right now with her daughter and the Champ, so don’t believe everything you read,” Hickerson told Access Online. “She’s a great mom.”

It actually wasn’t the first time Hickerson denied rumors about Hayden in the press. He jumped to her defense last year, when a report claimed that those close to the actress were concerned about her relationship with him. “Just to be clear, Hayden’s friends and family are not worried about her at all,” he told Access at the time. “Hayden is happy and healthy, and so is our relationship.”