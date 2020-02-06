Hayden Panettiere’s Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Edgy New ‘Do — Before & After Pics

Hayden Panettiere just debuted a short platinum blonde hair makeover on Feb. 5 & she looks gorgeous with her edgy new look!

When it comes to Hayden Panettiere, 30, she is not afraid to take beauty risks and that’s exactly what she did when she debuted an edgy new haircut on Feb. 5. Hayden’s new hair is platinum blonde, with one side shaved halfway, leaving the rest of her short her to crown her face. Meanwhile, the other side features super short angled hair that’s folded over. Hayden posted a photo of her and her hairstylist, Naomi Szloboda, hanging out on a ski trip in Jackson, Wyoming, with the caption, “Thank you to my girl for my bomb hair cut!!! #NaomiSzloboda #SunsetPlazaSalon” Hayden’s new haircut looks very similar to the new hairstyle she debuted back on Dec. 11.

Hayden first revealed her dramatic new pixie cut on Twitter on Dec. 11. The actress shocked us all when she showed off a silvery blonde in a selfie she posted to Twitter with the caption, “Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4 Thanks to my boys ⁦@anthonyleonard.” Hayden’s new haircut featured the sides of her head completely shaved down while the top of her head was swept to one side, super short, and extra voluminous. Her modern pixie cut was done at Anthony Leonard Salon in NYC, where hairstylist, Leonard Zagami chopped off her locks, and colorist, Anthony Palermo, gave her a gorgeous silver platinum color.

Before chopping all of her hair off into an edgy pixie cut, Hayden had been rocking a gorgeous shoulder-length blonde lob. So, it was totally shocking when she revealed super short hair, even though it suits her perfectly and we love it.

Thank you to my girl for my bomb hair cut!!! #NaomiSzloboda #SunsetPlazaSalon pic.twitter.com/xjwWjZn7UD — Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) February 6, 2020

