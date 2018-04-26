Baskin Champion: Justin Bieber’s New Gal Pal Spotted In Just Sexy Lacy Bra Under Overalls

Baskin Champion is killin’ it in her latest outfit! Justin Bieber’s newest female friend was spotted rocking a pair of overalls on top of a lacy bra. See the pics!

I’ve never thought overalls were sexy before, but Baskin Champion just made a major case for the denim outfit. Justin Bieber‘s rumored new beau was spotted on her way to lunch in Los Angeles on April 26, and her ensemble was a bit unconventional. She donned a pair of light blue overalls, but skipped out on a shirt – opting for a lacy pink bra instead. The model also went makeup free and kept her blonde hair loose for the casual outing.

Baskin was accompanied by her sister Abby, but Bieber was nowhere to be seen. We last saw them together on April 12 when they caught a workout class together in Beverly Hills. The pair met up at SoulCycle, where they wore matching grey hoodies and baseball caps. Their workout meet-up came just one day after Baskin was photographed arriving at the “Sorry” singer’s LA home. While they haven’t made any announcement in regards to their relationship status, these two are definitely a potential couple to watch out for!

The Biebs has been on a break from on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez since March – and it’s looking more and more like that break will become permanent. We’ve been hearing that the “Friends” hitmaker is starting to come to terms with the split. “He thinks about Selena all the time, but he is also realistic and knows he can’t continue to bother her if she doesn’t want to be with him,” a source close to JB told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels like the more he keeps with the chase, or just lets her be nothing will really work unless she’s all in.”