Kodi Lee Returns For ‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale & Performs Epic Cover Of Harry Styles Song

‘AGT’ season 14 winner Kodi Lee returned to the stage for the ‘AGT: The Champions’ finale to perform a stunning rendition of the Harry Styles tune ‘Sign of the Times.’

Kodi Lee graced us with his presence during the AGT: The Champions season 2 finale, his first AGT performance since being crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent season 14. Kodi sat down at his piano and played a gorgeous version of the Harry Styles hit “Sign of the Times.” His vocals were top notch and the performance will go down as one of the more memorable AGT moments. Kodi received a standing ovation from the judges and the crowd after he finished.

Kodi’s mom, Tina, revealed just how much AGT has meant to their family. “Having a child with special needs is, you know, you have these moments in life where you hit a wall,” Tina said. “You don’t know where your child is going to end up but getting onto AGT has really changed a lot. It’s helped him with communication and socialization.” Simon Cowell has also signed Kodi to his record label.

“I will never forget the moment I won @AGT,” Kodi tweeted before his performance. “Another winning moment is happening tonight on #AGTChampions and I can’t wait to see who it is. I’m honored to be performing a song by Harry Styles! You won’t want to miss it! #HeckYeah #AGT”

The singer rose to fame after his first performance during the season 14 auditions. His performance of Leon Russell’s “A Song For You” has over 52 million views on YouTube. Judge Gabrielle Union used her Golden Buzzer to send Kodi straight to the finals.

The final two acts of season 14 were Detroit Youth Choir and Kodi. The singer was announced as the winner during the star-studded finale. “I feel so amazing! Unbelievable!” Kodi said after his big win. Since winning AGT, Kodi headlined his own show at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas.