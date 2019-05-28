‘AGT’ Premiere Recap: A Blind & Autistic Singer Wows The Crowd & Earns Gabrielle Union’s Golden Buzzer

The first set of acts hit the stage during the ‘AGT’ season 14 premiere. The last act of the night moved Gabrielle Union so much that she gave the remarkable singer her Golden Buzzer.

America’s Got Talent season 14 doesn’t just feature new contestants, there are two new judges! Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough join Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel at the judges’ table this season, replacing Heidi Klum and Mel B. Gabrielle and Julianne are welcomed so warmly by the AGT family. The competition kicks off with Greg Morton, a 60-year-old who loves to do voices. He knows he’s meant to do this. He starts out by impersonating Darth Vader and he’s spot on. He continues to show off his amazing impersonations of other notable Star Wars characters. The judges are stunned. Howie can’t believe that Greg doesn’t already have a Vegas show. Simon says that he’s never seen “anything like that.” Greg’s headed through to the next round.

Next up is Eric Chien, 26, a magician. He admits that he feels the pressure of hitting the AGT stage after magician Shin Lim just won season 13 and AGT: The Champions. Eric brings his own set of magic to the table and the judges are blown away. “You are magic,” Gabrielle tells Eric. “It is your time to step up and claims your place amongst the best.” Simon adds, “I think you’re one of the best we’ve ever had.” He’s moving on!

Singer/songwriter Sophie Pecora, 15, takes the stage after Eric. She started her career on YouTube but she’s ready for the next step. She tells the judges that she’s going to sing an original song called “Seventh Grade.” The performance is quirky and original. Her voice is incredible. The judges give Sophie a standing ovation. “You have a special gift,” Gabrielle says. Julianne calls Sophie’s performance “brilliant.” Sophie gets a yes from all four judges.

Musician Patrizio Ratto from Italy performs next. While it seems like he’s just going to play some classical music on the piano, he’s got more planned for his act. In the middle of playing the piano, he gets up and shows off some incredible dance moves to a remix of the classical music he was playing. Gabrielle calls the performance “unbelievable” and notes that Patrizio is sexy. She gets him to admit that he’s single. “I will always remember this moment,” Simon says. Needless to say, he’s headed to the next round.

The following act is dance group V. Unbeatable from Mumbai, India. The group consists of 28 dancers ranging in age from 12 to 27. Many members of the group live in slums that are crowded, dirty, and don’t get proper electricity. AGT is an opportunity that could change their lives. The performance is nothing short of spectacular. Their stunts are incredible and their dancing is perfect. You can’t look away. “What we just saw was absolute brilliance,” Julianne says as she tears up. “I think we just watched history in the making.” Simon is well aware he just witnessed something amazing. “This is going to change your life,” he says. “I really do believe that.”

Comedian Jackie Fabulous brings the laughs during her standup routine. She admits she’s been a struggling comedian for 13 years, but you’d never be able to tell it. “You are hilarious,” Simon tells her. “I want to hang out with you.” When it comes time to give his yes, Simon walks up to the stage and gives Jackie a kiss. Simon loves a good comedian and he’s found his new fave.

Gingzilla from Sydney, Australia, is up next. The bearded drag queen performs a fun and exciting rendition of “She’s A Lady” by Tom Jones. Gingzilla is truly one of a kind. “I can absolutely see you in Vegas,” Julianna says. Simon notes that Gingzilla had a “great audition.” The singer gets a yes from all four judges.

The Human Fuse takes AGT season 14 to the next level with his act. The daredevil has built a human crossbow and will light himself on fire. He’ll fly 110 feet into the air for his act. He’s broken 18 bones but he’s not afraid to take a risk. He’s launched into the air — while on fire — and lands onto an inflatable device. He’s still on fire when he lands. The judges are left with their jaws on the floor. Julianne calls the Human Fuse’s act “ridiculously amazing.” The judges want to see more of Human Fuse so they all give him a yes to move ahead in the competition.

Singer Kodi Lee, 22, is the last contestant of the night. He’s blind and autistic. His mom says that playing music has saved his life. He performs a breathtaking rendition of Leon Russell’s “A Song For You.” He’s got an amazing voice. All four judges give him a standing ovation. “What just happened there was extraordinary,” Simon admits. “I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.” Gabrielle is so moved by Kodi that she uses her Golden Buzzer on him. He’s going straight to the live shows. Kodi is truly one of the best acts AGT has ever seen.