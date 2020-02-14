Vicki Gunvalson Admits She Went ‘Crazy’ Before Her Dramatic ‘RHOC’ Exit – ‘It Was Tough’

Vicki Gunvalson vented about how the past couple of years on ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ were ‘tough’ days after she dramatically exited the show.

Onwards and upwards… hopefully. Vicki Gunvalson, 57, appears to be looking forward to what’s next for her now that she’s completely done with RHOC. The mother-of-two looked to be in a state of excitement when she posted an Instagram video promoting her new podcast, Whoop It Up With Vicki, on Thursday, February 13. The comments section were a mixed bag, with some saying they’ll miss her on the Bravo series while others thinking it was a good idea for her to bounce after nearly 15 years on the show. “I loved you from the beginning but unfortunately you got caught up on the crazy in the end,” one follower wrote while adding, “I wish you all the luck in the future. Be the classy lady I know you’re supposed to be.” Vicki responded by simply saying, “I agree. It was tough the last few years.”

Her fan may have a point. The tensions between Vicki and many of her co-stars (particularly former friend-turned-enemy Kelly Dodd, 44) were at an all-time high over the past couple of seasons as the name calling, accusations and more got downright ugly between them. The “OG of the OC” accused Kelly of doing cocaine during the season 13 reunion and their friendship never truly recovered. Their heated battle raged on in the months to come, both on and off the show, where each of them took personal jabs by criticizing one another’s education, parenting and more.

Vicki announced her exit from RHOC on January 24 amid a rumored cast shake up. “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Tamra Judge, 52, Vicki’s fellow “amiga” and longtime costar, revealed that she was leaving the show one day later. “It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future,” she posted, captioning a photo of herself and husband Eddie Judge, 46.