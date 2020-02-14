Sarah goes off on Michael in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Life After Lockup.’ Sarah accuses him of not caring about their kids, while Michael thinks Sarah still wants him.

The tension between Sarah and Michael reaches a boiling point in the Feb. 14 episode of Life After Lockup. Sarah corners Michael outside the house and asks, “Did you or did you not tell your daughter you were coming for Valentine’s Day?” Michael avoids responding. “I’ve told you I’d pay for you to come up here, Mike,” Sarah says. “I’ve sent you all the information. I’ve saved every phone call conversation, every text message, everything.” She’s not afraid to get all up in his face.

“Yes, I came here to see my daughters,” Michael says in his confessional. “Yes, I brought my girl with me and Sarah is salty about it, plain and simple. She’s salty about it just ’cause I know for a fact Sarah wants to be with me.” Sarah continues to yell at Michael as he walks around the yard. He doesn’t get back in her face. He just avoids her.

“I want you to go have a family with somebody, please. And leave us alone!” Sarah pleads. “You don’t care about those kids!” Sarah walks off sobbing while Michael calls a taxi.

“I don’t know what to do,” Sarah cries. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to raise my kids this way. I don’t know how to. I don’t know what’s right or wrong anymore. I don’t know.”

The synopsis for the Feb. 14 episode reads: “Sarah faces off with Michael and an explosive confrontation erupts. Maria makes a big threat. Shane’s shocking confession. Andrea drops a bomb on Lamar. Tony’s revelation stuns Angela. Brittany uncovers surprising news about her ex.” Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.