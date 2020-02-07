‘Life After Lockup’ Preview: Michael’s Daughter Breaks Down In Tears When He Finally Shows Up

Michael finally comes home to see his kids in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Life After Lockup’ and Aviahna bursts into tears and runs away when she sees him.

Michael arrives at Sarah’s place to see his kids and his arrival isn’t well-received. His 4-year-old daughter, Aviahna, starts crying and runs into Sarah’s arms in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 7 episode of Life After Lockup. Aviahna isn’t just shedding a few tears, she’s full-on sobbing. Michael is holding his other child and awkwardly trying to figure out what to do next.

Sarah admits that Aviahna has been devastated over not seeing her dad. “She asks, ‘Is it because he doesn’t want me?’ Is it because he doesn’t like me?'” Sarah reveals. Michael tries to ease the tension. “There’s a lot you don’t understand,” he says to Aviahna.

Sarah asks Aviahna if she misses her dad. “Yeah, but I’m worried,” she cries. She’s scared that her dad is going to take her away. “He can’t expect to just pop up after acting like a stranger and expect Aviahna to just take to him like that,” Sarah says. “It takes work.”

Eventually, Aviahna agrees to go play with her dad. Michael is caught off guard by what’s happened with his daughter. “I’m trying to figure out, damn, how could she feel that way? She used to tell me that I’m her favorite person.” This is the wakeup call that Michael needed to get back on the right track with his kids.

The synopsis for Feb. 7 episode of the show reads: “Michael’s reunion with Sarah & the kids goes left. Clint’s mom gives a shocking ultimatum. Angela spies on fiancé Tony. Lamar loses it at Andrea’s bible study. Josh is torn between mom & Cheryl. Brittany begins a difficult search. Megan is ghosted.” Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.