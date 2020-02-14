Hailey Baldwin Stuns While Going Makeup Free In L.A. Ahead Of Justin’s Album Release

Hailey Bieber has done it again! The supermodel still manages to look glam, even while wearing sweats and no makeup while out-and-about in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber‘s better half Hailey Baldwin stepped out in Los Angeles sans makeup on Feb. 13 and looked absolutely flawless. The 23-year-old model managed to make athleisure look super chic as she rocked a red tracksuit and white sneakers. The Joah Brown streetwear fit, which she wore in a crimson color, included a cropped sweater and oversized sweatpants. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, and of course, the massive rock on her finger, courtesy of her hubby Justin. Hailey allowed her natural beauty to shine through, opting to go makeup free and allowing her gorgeous blonde locks to fall effortlessly.

Hailey showed off the casual look just one day before Justin’s big musical comeback: his first album in five years, Changes, was released on Feb. 14! Justin paid tribute to his wife throughout the new album, and fans are convinced there’s an Easter egg in his new song, “All Around Me,” that suggests Justin and Hailey might have already taken their next big step and are expecting a baby! At the very end of the track, a baby can be heard coo’ing before the song fades out. “At the end of “all around me” there’s a sound of a baby 🥺 is there going to be a baby soon?” one fan asked on Twitter, while another tweeted, “holddddd uppppp at the end of “all around me”there was a baby sound IS @justinbieber A DAD !!!!!!!” The curiosity trickled throughout Twitter; one listener even went ahead and declared, “@justinbieber and @haileybieber are pregnant. That’s my guess. At the end of All Around Me, there’s a baby sound. That can only mean one thing…. Biebs is about to be a dad 💕.”

While notions of a baby remain purely speculative, Justin’s lyrics in “All Around Me” certainly make it clear that Justin is smitten with Hailey — AKA, the perfect mood to create a family! “From my home to the road / I’ll make sure you’re comfortable / You make sure I’m comfortable / Our love’s unconditional / I need you all around me,” Justin sings in the post-chorus. He even declares in one verse, “Never thought I could ever be loyal to someone other than myself.” A pregnancy isn’t exactly a far-fetched idea, either, since Justin has been vocal about wanting to be a father one day (however, he revealed he wasn’t “in a rush” in July of 2019). HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin and Hailey’s reps after the new surge of pregnancy rumors.

The pair are starring in Justin’s docuseries Seasons, which first premiered on Jan. 27, and has given fans many glimpses into their personal lives, including Justin’s struggles with anxiety and Lyme disease. In episode five, he revealed that he sleeps in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and relies on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) infusions to help “flush out toxins” in his body. This came after he went through years of being addicted to weed, lean (a liquid opioid), and pills in his late teens and early 20s. He called it his “dark period” and is happy to be clean now and focusing on his new marriage and upcoming tour following the release of Changes.