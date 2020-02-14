Adriana Lima Reveals Her Daughters Valentina, 10, & Sienna, 7, Helped Design New Sunglasses Collection

Adriana Lima had two special assistants when designing her new sunglasses collection — her two daughters, Valentina & Sienna!

Adriana Lima‘s highly anticipated Privé Revaux sunglasses collection is out and the wide variety of styles offer a look at the inner workings of Adriana’s design process, which included the help of her daughters! “I have to say my daughters were involved, Valentina and Sienna. They chose the colors, and I’d put together my favorite kind of styles and shapes of sunglasses, and what I think is timeless and fashionable,” the supermodel explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com “We put it together and we chose the designs and colors and the lenses and the shades, everything, with my kids.”

Adriana added that one of the styles is named after her daughter Valentina, 10, called “Love Valentina” because it was her favorite — and they also happen to have a super cool inspo behind them. “The movie Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron also inspired me, we had fun with it. Those ones are my daughter’s favorite — the modern, contemporary type shape.” She revealed that the Privé Revaux line is made for “every woman.” “Take your kids to school because that’s what I do. Walk into the gym and then you can wear them on the beach or a red carpet,” she said.

In addition to blocking the sun, some of the glasses in the collection offer blue-tech technology, that helps protect your eyes from harsh lights, like a bright computer screen. “The blue light from the computer makes your eyes read like it’s daylight, so it wakes your body up,” Adriana explained. “So this technology protects your eyes, you can sleep no problem. Plus, I use a prescription, so you can take these glasses and get a prescription for them.”

Adriana Lima x Privé Revaux collection is available for purchase now!