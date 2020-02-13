Wendy Williams Faces Backlash For Telling Gay Men to ‘Stop Wearing Our Skirts & Heels’

Wendy Williams may have lost a portion of her fanbase after she made some very controversial comments about the LGBTQ community on her daytime talk show.

Eek. Wendy Williams, 55, is coming under fire after she insulted gay men on the latest episode of her talk show on Thursday, February 13. The mother-of-one was busy chatting it up during her Hot Topics segment where one of the items on the list delved into Galentine’s Day, the unofficial holiday sparked by Parks & Recreation centered around women celebrating the other women in their lives. She wasn’t having it after noticing a few men in the crowd clapping about the celebration and went off very quickly. “If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part,” she said.

She only made matters worse seconds later. “I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days,” the New Jersey native then said. “You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.” But wait, she wasn’t done just yet. Wendy then added salt to the wound by saying, “And stop wearing our skirts and our heels. Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?”

Social media clapped back at her shortly after the words left her lips. “Really? What sort of ignorance is coming out of your mouth regarding gay men wanting to be women!! Really Wendy?,” one tweeted. Another brought up how she was crying one day earlier about the support Dwyane Wade, 38, and Gabrielle Union, 47, have for their transgender daughter Zaya, 12, in relation to what happened on today’s show. “She’s trying to cancel herself,” another wrote. “A day after crying about Zaya, she says gay men need to stop wearing heels and skirts and then to bring up that they’ll never have a cycle is just disgusting, especially after yesterday’s show.”

Wendy Williams, DAMN! She’s trying to cancel herself. A day after crying about Zaya, she says gay men need to stop wearing heels and skirts and then to bring up that they’ll never have a cycle is just disgusting, especially after yesterday’s show. — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) February 13, 2020

Wendy stood by what she said later in the show. “I tell you every day, and I mean this and I’m going to keep drilling it in your mind: It is so scary coming out here and sitting here by myself with my loose mouth and my slick humor,” she said. “And, you know, I’m by myself. I can’t blame anybody but me. I say it and I mean it.”