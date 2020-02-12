Wendy Williams Cries While Applauding Zaya Wade, 12, For Coming Out As Trans: ‘Good For Her’

Wendy Williams was overcome with emotion while discussing the news that Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old — now Zaya Wade — came out as transgender. The host cried tears of joy as she praised Zaya’s maturity for discovering who she is at such a young age.

Wendy Williams is beyond impressed with Zaya Wade, the 12-year-old daughter of NBA legend, Dwyane Wade, who came out as transgender. Her dad confirmed the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, an expressed his and wife Gabrielle Union‘s full support for Zaya. The talk show host also praised the star couple for their wonderful parenting.

“I want to shout out to young Zaya Wade,” Wendy, 55, said during her morning talk show on February 12. “The quicker you figure out who you are or who you want to be in life, the easier life gets as you get older, that’s what I’ve discovered. At 12-years-old a lot of us didn’t know who we were and we figure it out until we get to high school or college, or we’re in our 30’s,” Wendy explained with tears in her eyes.

“With all the bullying with kids and other kinds of stuff, good for her for figuring out that lane of who she wants to be,” she said. “The rest of life is a whole other story, but at least she’s got that, and, a supportive [step] mother and father!”

Wendy went on to address those who may not be supportive of the situation. “For those of you who don’t understand it or don’t like it — don’t say anything. This is a child who has figured out more about her life than we had when we were 12!” she concluded.

Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020

“Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion; Zion, born as a boy — came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, and I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” Dwyane recalled to Ellen during a recent appearance on her talk show.

Now, the 13-time NBA All-Star and his actress wife are focused on educating themselves to support Zaya in every way they can.

“That was our job, to go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have. My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of ‘Pose,'” Dwyane said, referring to the FX series about New York City’s ball culture in the 1980s and ’90s. “We just tried to figure out as much information as we can to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”