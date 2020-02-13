‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Stew Reveals Why His Romance With Michel’le Can Sometimes Be ‘Horrible’

Robert ‘Stew’ Stewart is happily dating Michel’le, but the chef explained one issue he has encountered in their romance. Stew revealed what he has done to ‘alleviate’ it!

Robert “Stew” Stewart regularly works with celebrity clients as a renown chef, but actually dating one is a whole other ball park! He is currently working out his relationship problems with R&B singing-songwriting legend Michel’le Toussaint, 49, on the current season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, and EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife what it’s like to date someone whose past is obsessed over by fans. “It’s horrible for me honestly, it’s horrible! Honestly!” Stew admitted, not holding back. To explain himself, Robert threw in a reference to the disgruntled father in Married… with Children.

“To me it is like Al Bundy — Al Bundy tells his high school six touchdown game but he is a salesman at a shoe store. And so, in hindsight and in reverse, that is kind of what I had to deal with in a certain aspect,” Stew told us. “No matter what and where we are at present day, [Michel’le’s] past seems to outweigh her future in so many ways. So I thought I would help alleviate that to a certain aspect and be like, ‘Hey, I think it is time for you to show what is really going on between us!'” Aha — so that’s why Stew and Michel’le decided to open up their relationship to WE tv viewers!

Stew added that he doesn’t “want to be known as the guy to get swept under the rug under the whole ordeal.” He touched upon the drama Michel’le has dealt with in the music industry, adding, “To no fault of my own I am not in the music industry and I mean she is older than me so a lot of that stuff that was happening I was still learning how to walk so…I have no idea what is going on with that.” Michel’le’s past has been a topic of obsession among the public, after voicing abuse allegations against record producer Dr. Dre, 54. They dated in the ’90s and share a 29-year-old son, Marcel Young, and Michel’le famously detailed the abuse accusations in the 2016 Lifetime documentary Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le. Dr. Dre has denied the allegations.

While Stew is standing by Michel’le’s side, the ’90s star doubted the chef’s commitment to their relationship on Marriage Boot Camp! “I’m dating a guy who is younger than myself and I’d like to know if it’s true because I don’t want to waste any more of my time,” the “Something in My Heart” singer said in the season premiere on Feb. 6. Michel’le’s doubt led her to make a shocking statement: “I don’t think he’s in love with me.”