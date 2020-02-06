‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Michel’le Admits That She Doesn’t Think Stew Is In Love With Her

Michel’le has come on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ to work on her relationship with Stew. HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the season premiere featuring a shocking confession from Michel’le.

The all-new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition premieres Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. on WE tv. One of the couples joining the show is Michel’le Toussant and boyfriend Stew. They have a lot to work on. In this EXCLUSIVE preview from the premiere, Michel’le and Stew receive the FOMO Award. Michel’le has some reservations about her new relationship. “I’m dating a guy who is younger than myself and I’d like to know if it’s true because I don’t want to waste any more of my time,” Michel’le admits.

Stew reveals that Michel’le asks him, “Did you get all your play out yet?” He says, “I’m like, maybe I didn’t.” In her confessional, Michel’le makes a shocking confession. “I don’t think he’s in love with me,” she says about Stew. She doesn’t want to waste his time with a relationship. But that’s not all, “I don’t have time for him to waste mine,” she says. Stew believes that Michel’le has “no reason not to trust me.”

Michel’le hasn’t always had the easiest time when it’s come to love. She was previously engaged to Dr. Dre and married Suge Knight. “I’m not a victim of my journey,” she says. Michel’le is determined to move forward and have a lasting relationship. “I can’t keep watering the same seed,” she admits.

The synopsis for the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars reads: “Five of hip hop’s hottest couples enter Marriage Boot Camp and reveal shocking relationship secrets. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler throw down harsh truths, but a surprising twist leaves all the couples blindsided.” The other couples include CeeLo Green and fiancée Shani, Joseline Hernandez and boyfriend BALISTIC BEATS, Styles P and Adjua Styles, and Bianca Bonnie and Chozus. The show will air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.