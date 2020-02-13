Rihanna: Her Valentine’s Day Plans As A Newly Single Woman After Hassan Jameel Split

Rihanna hasn’t been single on Valentine’s Day for two years but that’s no concern of hers because this beauty will be spending the day continuing to grow her multi-million dollar empire!

Rihanna doesn’t have “Love on the Brain” this Valentine’s Day! The 31-year-old singer, who split from her Saudi billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, 31, in January is treating the day just like any other, according to a source who dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Rihanna is perfectly happy doing her own thing on Valentine’s Day this year and it’s really just like any other day to her.” Despite calling it quits on their relationship after nearly three years, the Grammy Award winner has her mind on matters other than the heart this Feb. 14.

“If anything, she’s using this opportunity to make the day about promoting and selling her Savage x Fenty lingerie line to help women boost their confidence and feel good about themselves,” the insider explained. That sentiment also aligns with the Barbadian beauty’s social media who has been flooding her Instagram with jaw-dropping snapshots wearing skimpy pieces from the line. “Rihanna doesn’t need a man to be happy. She’s been having fun since the breakup, going out and just having a good time. She is a true believer that God has a plan for everything and she knows that things work out how they’re supposed to,” the friend said.

A second source also spoke with HollywoodLife and EXCLUSIVELY dished on Rihanna’s plans: “This Valentine’s Day is a Friday to Robyn. She is perfectly content with it being a very chill day. She doesn’t want to put any stress to it because she is having a good time being single and doing what she wants to do whether that is spending time with friends, working on music or her other ventures. And when it comes to her going on future dates, she is doing it all on her own terms because that is the person she is, she plays by her own rules. She doesn’t need a day like Valentine’s Day to tell her how she should feel or how she should approach it. She’s good!”