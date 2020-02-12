Melissa Gorga, 40, Reveals Plans For Baby No. 4 & Confirms She’s Freezing Her Eggs

During her Feb. 12 appearance on ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ Melissa Gorga revealed that she could be planning on a fourth baby and teased that fans will see ‘what I decide to do’ on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey!’

Real Housewives Of New Jersey star, Melissa Gorga, is totally prepared to have a fourth child — that is, if she decides to. On the Feb. 12 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the reality star got very candid about having babies on the brain and what path she would choose to welcome a new little one into the world. “I had already said that if I do decide to do it, it would be through in vitro, because my tubes are tied, and I would probably use a surrogate,” she revealed. While that sounds like an awful lot to go through, Melissa is going to even greater lengths just in case she decides to have another child.

Along with the aforementioned precautions, Melissa shared with host Wendy Williams, “I’m in the process of freezing my eggs just in case! I’m going to freeze my eggs…I have it set up so good now,” she reiterated to Wendy. However, Melissa did confess that she does “work so much now,” which makes the possibility of having another child definitely a serious decision she and her husband, Giuseppe “Joe” Gorga, have to consider.

Melissa and Joe, who have been married since 2004, already share three children — Antonia, 14, Gino, 11, and Joey, 9. Of course, Melissa has teased welcoming a new member to her family before! In Nov. 2019, Melissa spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about her ongoing discussion with her husband. “I mean, we were discussing having another child and you’ll see us go through the motions with that,” she revealed at the time, which means that fans will continue to see Melissa and Joe go through their decision making on RHONJ!

What’s more, fans will get to see a lot more in coming episodes. “You’ll see [on the show] how that ends up and what I decide to do because we go through the whole process on the show,” she teased for fans. Many devoted viewers know well that Melissa is seriously thinking about having one more baby to add to her young family. But fans will have to stay tuned for the next episode of RHONJ to she what she officially decides!