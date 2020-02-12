Liam Hemsworth Reveals Incredible Bulging Biceps In White Tank Top After Intense Workout

Liam Hemsworth was looking more in shape than ever when he confidently posed for a pic in a tank top that showed off his incredible biceps while standing in a workout room.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, is in amazing shape and he showed it off in an Instagram pic that was posted on Feb. 12! The Australian hunk posed with Jason Walsh in the eye-catching photo and wore a white tank top that let his bulging biceps peek out. He appeared to be standing in a workout room after getting his own workout in and looked confident with his hands on his hips. “One of the most genuine and hard-working guys I’ve ever had the privilege to work with. My little Australian cousin @liamhemsworth,” Jason captioned the photo after sharing it on his Instagram page.

This isn’t the first time Liam’s showed off his muscles. He was photographed looking buff while leaving a workout session in Beverly Hills, CA on Feb. 5 and the photos were equally as impressive as his latest pic. He also wore a white tank top that time too along with a baseball cap as he strutted his stuff outside.

Going to the gym seems to be one of Liam’s favorite pastimes lately. Before his latest two workout appearances, he was seen leaving a gym in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, which happened to be just four days after his divorce from Miley Cyrus, 27, was finalized. The former couple split and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. Although their divorce was already finalized, they won’t be considered legally single until Feb. 22.

It’s great to see Liam living it up and staying healthy and strong! We’re excited to see more handsome photos of him in the future!