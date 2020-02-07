Liam Hemsworth’s Muscles Looks Bigger Than Brother Chris’s Now: See His Bulging Biceps

Has Liam dethroned his older brother, Chris, when it comes to being the most ripped Hemsworth? Decide for yourself — see photos of their biceps!

At first glance, we mistook Liam Hemsworth, 30, for Thor. That may be the superhero his older brother Chris Hemsworth, 36, plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Liam boasted the biceps of the god of thunder when he was photographed leaving a workout session in Beverly Hills on Feb. 5! His yoked biceps were practically bursting, and looked like they’d certainly be capable of handling the weight of Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer. It also helped that Liam was rocking a sleeveless tank, putting the spotlight on his muscles even more so.

Liam has been parading his ripped body as of late. He was practically wearing the same workout outfit — tank top, green camouflage shorts — with his biceps in tow as he left a gym in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. As you can see, reportedly finalizing his divorce from Miley Cyrus, 27, on Jan. 28 has not put a damper on his gains! The former couple didn’t take long to reportedly wrap up their divorce process after announcing the split in Aug. 2019. Likewise, it didn’t take either ex-spouse long to move on to a new lover.

While Miley is in the throes of a new romance with Cody Simpson, 23, Liam is enjoying the same honeymoon stage with model Gabriella Brooks, 21. No wonder he has extra motivation to look so buff! Liam was just seen enjoying a passionate kiss with the fellow Aussie on Feb. 3; out of all places, the makeout session happened outside a gym. Now, you can decide if all those recurrent gym trips have paid off by comparing Liam’s biceps to Chris’s arms in the pictures below!

Of course, Chris’s muscles don’t pale in comparison to Liam’s. As you can see above, the older Hemsworth brother was still sporting his trademark biceps during a surfing session in early 2019 at Byron Bay, a coastal town in Australia where Chris shares a mansion with wife Elsa Pataky. At the end of the day, Liam and Chris are Hemsworths — meaning they’ll likely be jacked for life!