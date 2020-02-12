If this is what 51 looks like, we can’t wait! Jennifer Aniston celebrated her birthday with close pals in West Hollywood, including ‘Friends’ costar Courteney Cox.

We are seriously struggling to believe Jennifer Aniston is 51! The A-lister celebrated the milestone on Feb. 11 with some of her closest pals at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Famous friends who were on hand to help the actress ring in another year included The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford, Saturday Night Live legend Kevin Nealon and Jennifer Lopez‘s longtime manager, Benny Medina. Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer was also spotted arriving at the party, as was Jen’s BFF and former Friends costar Courteney Cox. The actress arrived at her bestie’s birthday bash carrying a Romo shopping bag, seemingly for the birthday girl, and dressed down in a striped blouse, black leather jacket and bootleg jeans. She also wore gold hoop earrings and pulled her hair back into a ponytail.

Jen kept a low profile as she arrived at the party in an all-black ensemble. Her long, brunette tresses fell effortlessly as she rocked black boots, pants, and a blouse with a gold watch and gold necklaces. Although it’s totally possible that more of Jen’s A-list mates attended the bash, and simply left through a different exit, there’s no word on whether ex-hubby Brad Pitt was at the party. He did however, attend Jen’s 50th birthday celebration last year! The guest list for the star-studded party included so many impressive celebs that if we didn’t know any better, we would have thought the event was some kind of awards show! John Mayer, Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, and another one of Brad’s exes, Gwyneth Paltrow, all showed up to celebrate Jen’s major night!

Along with the party, Jen got another incredible 51st birthday present: Interview Magazine dropped its new cover story featuring The Morning Show actress in a series of smoldering pics, where she looks half her age! Jennifer was interviewed by good pal Sandra Bullock where the two got very personal. Sandy asked Jen, “What is it that you haven’t done yet that you are looking forward to doing? Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?” The Golden Globe winner responded by saying she sees kids in her future! “My gut reaction was to say all of the above. It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.”

Jennifer has been happily single ever since she split from second husband Justin Theroux, 48, in Feb. 2018. She penned a powerful essay in 2016 for the Huffington Post about constant tabloid speculation over her being pregnant. “Yes, I may become a mother some day, and since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know. But I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way, as our celebrity news culture would lead us all to believe,” Jen wrote. She added, “We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child.” Who needs to be part of a power couple when you’re such a powerful woman! Happy Birthday Jen — here’s to another incredible year!