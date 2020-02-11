Jennifer Aniston, 51, Admits She Still Sees ‘Kids Running’ In Her Future: That’s My ‘Joyous Snapshot’

Jennifer Aniston just turned 51, and says she still envisions children running around as one of the things she has in a ‘little screenshot in my brain.’

Jennifer Aniston got an amazing 51st birthday present on Feb. 11, as Interview magazine dropped her cover story with Jen looking so smoldering hot in a series of sexy photos. She was interviewed by good pal Sandra Bullock, 55, and the two got very personal. Sandy asked Jen, “What is it that you haven’t done yet that you are looking forward to doing? Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?” and The Morning Show star said she sees kids in her future.

“My gut reaction was to say all of the above. It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head,” Jen responded. Sandy asked, “Am I at the beach house with you?” and Jen reassured her, “You’re at the beach house with me.”

That could mean that the kids she sees running around are Sandra’s son Louis, 10, and daughter Laila, 8, rather than children of her own, as Jen complimented Sandra on her, “lovely home and a stunning man and two gorgeous children.” Jen has been happily single ever since she split from second husband Justin Theroux, 48, in Feb. 2018. She penned a powerful essay in 2016 for the Huffington Post about constant tabloid speculation over her being pregnant. “Yes, I may become a mother some day, and since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know. But I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way, as our celebrity news culture would lead us all to believe,” Jen wrote. She added, “We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child.”

The stunning actress didn’t even know that Interview would be dropping her cover story and incredibly sexy photos on the day she turned 51. Jen posted several of them to her Instagram page and wrote, “Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun.” She thanked her glam squad, and “my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much.”

Jen’s famous friends were highly impressed with the photos and hit up the comments section of her IG post. Courteney Cox wrote, “Are you kidding????🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Gal Gadot left” 🔥❤️🔥,” Erin Foster told Jen, “I WILL DO WHATEVER YOU’RE DOING FROM NOW ON,” because of how hot she looked, while David Spade gave Jen ,”10/10.”