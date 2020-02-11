Happy 51st Birthday, Jennifer Aniston: A Look Back At Her Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

A major milestone — today marks Jennifer Aniston’s 51st birthday and to commemorate it, we’re taking a look back at her sexiest red carpet looks over the years!

Jennifer Aniston is simply ageless. And at 51, the actress still looks just as lovely and youthful as the day fans felt like they became Friends with her! The Morning Show star is celebrating her latest milestone birthday on Feb. 11 and to mark the occasion, we’re looking back at some of her very best, sexiest looks that she has sported on the red carpet. Over the years, Jen has become one of the most exciting celebs to catch at major industry events. Her style is always classic and she often gives her looks a sexy edge.

Fans know well that Jen loves to rock a little black dress, and on June 10, 2019 at the Los Angeles premiere of her film Murder Mystery it was her outfit of choice! The actress looked positively glowing, sporting a leather dress with a hem line that hit just above her knee, perfectly showing off her tanned, toned legs. The piece featured a midsection belt that cinched Jen’s waist effortlessly, and featured a high neckline that helped to frame her beaming face. Jen showed off her classic golden-brown locks by wearing her hair straight and down, bringing the attention from her fashionable garment to her stunning face! It was definitely a fan favorite, and perfect for the fun summer occasion.

Of course, Jen has never been averse to getting playful with her looks! On Nov. 7, 2019, Jen opted for this (below) John Galliano printed dress with ruffles and black and white featured throughout the piece. While attending the Annual Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Los Angeles, Jen sported her signature golden hair with subtle beach waves to add a bit of fun to her formal look. Completing the look with a pair of strappy, peep-toe heels, Jen looked truly radiant for the evening.

As if we haven’t already shown that Jen can pull of anything, she truly went above and beyond at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild awards on Jan. 19. The actress donned a form-fitting vintage Dior By John Galliano silk gown that cascaded down her body with ease. Jen looked so incredible in the look, which featured an appliqué of fabric on her hip. The bottom of the gown featured teared layers of fabric that finished off the gorgeous piece perfectly. Wearing white may have been a great luck charm for Jen, who went on to win Best Performance by an Actress in a Dramatic Series for her work on The Morning Show that very night!

All told, there’s really nothing that Jennifer Aniston cannot wear to perfection. Over the decades, the actress has shown fans and photographers alike that her style is truly classic and always eye-catching. We love the confidence that she works, which consistently proves to be her very best accessory. To see more photos of Jen’s sexiest red carpet looks, click through the gallery above!