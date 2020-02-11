Scheana tries to explain that she’s not jealous of Dayna’s relationship with Max in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Vanderpump Rules’ but Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t believe a word of what she’s saying.

Lisa Vanderpump knows there’s something up with Scheana Shay and new Sur server Dayna Kathan when Scheana asks if Dayna is coming over in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 11 episode of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa asks Scheana point-blank why she’s making a certain face when talking about Dayna. “I want you to be nice to Dayna,” Lisa says to Scheana. “She doesn’t’ feel as included.”

Lisa presses a bit further, asking whether or not Scheana’s less-than-stellar feelings about Dayna stem from Dayna “kind of dating” Max Boyens right now. “They’re not dating, they’re hooking up,” Scheana is quick to tell Lisa. Lisa wants to know whether or not Scheana is jealous of Dayna because of Scheana’s past relationship with Max.

Scheana says that her and Max’s fling was last year and now they’re just “really good friends.” Lisa knows that’s not entirely the case here. “Enough said, I know exactly what good friends mean,” Lisa says in her confessional. Nothing ever gets past Lisa Vanderpump.

Scheana even admits to Lisa that she’s given Dayna advice about Max. Not sure if “guard your heart and vagina” is the best advice Scheana could have told Dayna. Lisa continues to bring up jealousy being a factor in the ongoing Scheana/Dayna tension. “This is not a Max jealousy thing. I simply just don’t vibe with the girl,” Scheana admits in her confessional.

Scheana stresses to Lisa: “There’s no jealousy. I’m not the only person who feels this way. It’s not a jealousy thing.” Scheana begins to tear up while explaining that there’s no jealousy involved. Vanderpump Rules season 8 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.