‘Vanderpump Rules’: Where Scheana & Dayna’s Relationship Stands After Love Triangle With Max

Forget a feud. After the drama over their love triangle with Max Boyens simmered down, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Scheana Shay and Dayna Kathan are closer than ever!

Forget about the boy! Scheana Shay, 34, and Dayna Kathan consider themselves “best friends,” a source close to the Vanderpump Rules stars tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, despite what’s going down at TomTom. This season opened with Dayna, then a hostess at TomTom, revealing that she slept with Max Boyens. This rubbed Scheana the wrong way, as she and Max once had a fling. She admitted the romance was “brief,” and it ended with Max ghosting her. Ouch. Despite the screaming and shade, the women have come out the other side stronger and closer than ever. After all, they have a lot in common! “Scheana and Dayna definitely got off on the wrong foot when Dayna first started working at SUR (as a waitress in training),” the source said.

“Despite what Scheana said about not being jealous of Dayna sleeping with Max, Dayna truly believed there was a lot of hostility and jealousy because of their connection. It took some time for Scheana and Dayna to work out their issues, but now they really do consider each other best friends,” the source added. “They realized how much they have in common and hang out all the time together.” It’s a stark contrast from what Dayna told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview just weeks ago. She called Max and Scheana’s planned trip to Palm Springs together, which she found out about from an overheard conversation — and not Max — “weird,” because “[Max and Scheana] have had a history and Scheana was very mean to me right up front, and it was clearly because of Max.” She called Scheana “jealous” and “threatened” by her.

But, she also admitted that she had the bigger problem with Max, who practically waved “red flags” in her face by going on the mini vacation with his ex; Max told HollywoodLife that he wasn’t going to be alone with Scheana on the trip, and that he had “no interest” in getting back together with her. Look how far Dayna and Scheana have come so far! Now, it’s all about love and girl power between them. “They can’t believe they let a man get in the way of friendship, and they’ll always support each other,” our insider said.