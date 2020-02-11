Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Akins Welcome Baby Girl: ‘Our Valentine Baby Was Born’ — See Pics

She’s here! Country crooner Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcomed their third daughter into the world and were so thrilled to share the news with their fans!

Thomas Rhett, 29, and his wife of nearly eight years, Lauren Akins, are now the proud parents of three beautiful daughters! The couple was so excited to reveal that they had welcomed their third baby girl into the world on Feb. 10th. The country superstar took to his Instagram on Feb. 11 and shared, “Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world,” next to a series of pics of the newborn you can see here.

“My wife is just incredible and was a champion through the whole birth🙌🏼 Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen haha. Ada James and Willa Gray are gonna be the best big sisters to Lennon! The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family. Y’all pray for us as we switch from man to man defense to zone,” he concluded.

It doesn’t feel like that long ago when Thomas and Lauren first revealed to their fans and followers that they were expecting the latest member of their family. Thomas and Lauren — who already share daughters Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2 — took to the Country singer’s Instagram account on July 23, 2019 to make the wonderful announcement. “Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” the “Marry Me” singer began his post in jest. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy,” he concluded. The post featured two snaps of Thomas and his sweet family, the first of which was all four in swimsuits, while the second was the foursome bursting powder cannons to reveal a pink mist — signifying that they were indeed expecting a girl!

Family has always been something incredibly important to Thomas, who has sung about his wife and daughters in a number of his songs, including “Life Changes.” The duo first adopted Willa from Uganda in 2017, which was an experience Thomas described as “like a dream. I’ve dreamed of us all being on the same continent for so long. It finally feels like everyone is where they’re supposed to be.” Shortly after, the proud parents welcomed their daughter Ada on Aug. 21, 2017 and their lives have been so enriched ever since!