Wendy Williams Shades Blac Chyna For Attending The Oscars: ‘How Was She There?’

Wendy Williams asked the same question many fans online had during the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night. — “Why was Blac Chyna there?” The talk show host, 55, couldn’t help but express her confusion about the model’s surprise appearance at the during her Academy Awards recap on February 10.

“I’m still trying to figure out how Blac Chyna got an invitation to the Oscars?” Wendy said, admitting, “I love Blac Chyna but, how was she there?” The host noted that Chyna, 31, “showed up really early” to the Oscars red carpet and looked “really good… other than the tattoos.”

Chyna posed solo on the red carpet in a plunging black gown by Dona Matoshi. The velvet number featured dark blue fringed and jeweled shoulders and wrists, as well as a sultry high slit that exposed her thigh tattoos. Chyna wore her hair in a short flapper-style with tight waves lining her face.

The Oscars red carpet was just a few minutes in when Rob Kardashian‘s ex showed up to the surprise of many. Fans took to Twitter to share their confusion as to why the model was at the event. Chyna, who was not listed as a present or nominee, was one of the first stars to arrive at the Oscars, which took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

“How the f–k did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the Oscars?” one fan tweeted upon her arrival. “So since Blac Chyna’s at the#Oscars, I guess I can too,” another joked. “They just let anybody in now huh?”, a Twitter jokester tweeted.

One Twitter user even used a meme of Wendy to express their reaction to Chyna’s unexpected appearance.

“Ok, but how did Blac Chyna get invited to the Oscars? Cut the cameras deada**,” the fan wrote. And, there were more comments similar to the latter that continued to pour in.