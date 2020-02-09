Justin Chambers Attends Oscars After Abrupt ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit & Sandra Oh Was There, Too

Paging Dr. Karev! Justin Chambers reportedly attended the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9, less than one month after abruptly leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and we can’t contain our excitement.

Not only was former Grey’s Anatomy star Justin Chambers spotted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 9, but he also was in the same room as his former co-star, Sandra Oh, who was also attending the 92nd annual Academy Awards. “He is wearing reddish transparent glasses and keeping a low profile,” one onlooker told Us Weekly. “He was walking around with a male friend.”

The Justin spotting comes almost exactly one month after he surprisingly announced he’d be leaving Grey’s after starring on the ABC drama for 16 seasons. “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he said in a statement on Jan. 10. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

He continued, “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Justin played Alex Karev on the ABC medical drama for nearly 15 years, while Sandra played Cristina Yang for the first 10 seasons. At this time, it’s unclear if they ran into each other or spoke at all, but we certainly hope so!