Idina Menzel Is Pretty In Pink On Oscars Red Carpet Before Performing At Show

‘Frozen’ star, Idina Menzel,’ showed up to the Oscars looking absolutely glamorous on Feb. 9. She walked the red carpet in a stunning look ahead of her performance at the show.

Idina Menzel attended the 2020 Academy Awards as a performer, but her red carpet look was just as anticipated as her set during the telecast! Before the show, Idina hit the red carpet and did not disappoint with her always gorgeous fashion. The actress wore a magenta pink, strapless J Mendel dress, which featured fabric that was tied into a bow on the side. She wore her hair pulled back into an updo, with her bangs curled and dangling down the front of her face. To complete the look, Idina rocked a statement necklace and dark eye makeup. She was joined by husband, Aaron Lohr, on the red carpet.

During the show, Idina will take the stage to perform the nominated song, “Into the Unknown,” from her movie, Frozen 2. She’ll be joined Aurora, as well as the actors who voice her character, Elsa, in the movie in other languages. Those stars include Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), Willemijn Verkaik (Germany), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Sarahi (Latin America), Lisa Stokke (Norway), Kasia Laska (oland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain) and Gam Wichaynee (Thailand).

“Into the Unknown” is nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars, with its songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, being honored. There will be some tough competition, though, as the song goes up against “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4), “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman), “I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) and “Stand Up” (Harriet).

Idina’s last appearance at the Oscars was in 2015, when she presented at the show with John Travolta. One year prior, she was there to sing “Let It Go” from Frozen, and John infamously botched the pronunciation of her name — he called her ‘Adele Dazeem’ — while announcing her performance. Clearly, there was no bad blood between them, as they laughed off the incident the year after.