Brad Pitt Shuts Down Question About Son Maddox & Opens Up About Hopes For Kids After Oscar Win

Brad Pitt headed backstage at the Oscars when he was asked a question about his oldest son and the actor seemed at a loss for words.

Brad Pitt, 56, initially stumbled when he was asked a question about his son, Maddox, backstage at the Oscars on Feb. 9. The awkward moment came while a pool of reporters fired questions at the star who had just won a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Brad – who shares the 18-year-old with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie – seemed to be taken aback when he was asked what Maddox had to say about the film.

Noting that he mentioned his children in his acceptance speech, the reporter quoted Quentin Tarantino as saying that “your son, Maddox, delivered one of the best film reviews he’s ever heard.” “So, what’s his review of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood?” the journalist asked, in the video that you can see above. Brad took his time to answer the question, stumbling and pausing to think, before eventually saying that he wished to keep that private. “Oh, I’m going to keep that… I just keep that to the… I keep that… That’s, that’s like… I just keep that indoors,” he said, clearly uncomfortable. The question was partly raised because minutes earlier, during his acceptance speech, Brad honored his six children. “This is for my kids, who color everything I do,” he told the star-studded audience. “I adore you.”

Backstage he continued to openly gush about them. While he wasn’t forthcoming when asked how he plans to celebrate with his three sons and three daughters, he was quick to respond when asked if he would let his kids act. “We can have that conversation once they’re 18,” he said. “Listen, I want them to follow their bliss, follow their passions, whatever they’re most interested in and then I think it’s about guiding as you can. But they get to try everything on and find out where their passion lies. So, sure. Why not?”

During his awards season run, Brad hasn’t mentioned his kids in his acceptance speeches – be it at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards or the BAFTAs. In addition to Maddox, Brad and Angelina share Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13 and twins Vivienne and Knox, who are 11. But he has long been rumored to have a tense relationship with his eldest after – according to multiple outlets, including TMZ – he and the teen allegedly had a disagreement when the family were on a private jet in 2016. The alleged incident supposedly took place shortly before the two superstars split. However, Brad and his team remain tightlipped about his relationship with their children.