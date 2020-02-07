‘Stranger Things’ Star Dacre Montgomery Planning Something ‘Wild’ For Valentine’s Day With Girlfriend

Dacre Montgomery is turning up the adrenaline this Valentine’s Day. The Aussie actor revealed how he plans to celebrate the romantic holiday with girlfriend Liv Pollock and it’s far from conventional.

Dacre Montgomery, known for his portrayal of Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things, has been dating model Liv Pollock since 2018. All eyes were on the photogenic pair when they walked the red carpet at the G’Day USA Standing Together gala and fundraiser dedicated to supporting Australian bushfire relief efforts event in Los Angeles on Jan. 25. They shared their ‘wild’ Valentine’s Day tradition EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and gave an update on their relationship.

“We always do something wild, something crazy,” Dacre told HL. “Jump out of a plane, get a tattoo, it’ll be something fun. You know how it is. Keep living the life, it’s good. I’m very lucky.”

Dacre, who referred to Liv as his “partner” explained that while they aren’t engaged, they are co-habitating. “We’re not [engaged]. But we live in Sydney together and we have a beautiful house, fantastic relationship and Liv supports me all over the world and I hope I do the same back.”

The stunning model is from Perth, just like Dacre. And while her outer beauty is hard to ignore, Dacre shared that it’s her humility that he loves most. “She’s very down to earth, very humble,” he shared. Liv, echoed his sentiments. “I think the same thing. He’s super humble and down to earth and just makes me happy and laugh. I can’t really ask for anything more.”

Although it’s still not known if Dacre’s character will return for season 4 of Stranger Things, he did hint that he’s back shooting something — he just can’t share exactly what it is. He told HL, “I’m going to work next week on something I can’t mention just yet.” Could it be the 4th season of Stranger Things? Millie Bobby Brown let is slip during an Instagram Q&A session that she and the cast will soon be back filming Stranger Things 4. “Early this year for sure and v excited ab it [sic],” she wrote to her followers. Only time will tells if Dacre is back for season four of the Netflix show, but fans can hope!