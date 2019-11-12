Millie Bobby Brown Sports Long & Curly Locks While Reuniting With ‘Stranger Things’ Cast

No, this is not a scene from the Upside Down. Millie Bobby Brown looked a far cry from her first days as Eleven, rocking luxurious long locks at a ‘Stranger Things’ event!

Though Millie Bobby Brown will forever be associated with a shaved head, she was sporting a more glam look when attending a Stranger Things screening on Nov. 11. The 15-year-old actress wore a Markarian Blue Floral Fortunado Top with Matching Farinata Skirt from (the Markarian Spring/Summer 2020 Collection.) Her outfit was accentuated by the long, curly hair that draped well passed her shoulders. MBB looked amazing, but so did the other Stranger Things stars that joined her for this event. David Harbour, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, Maya Thurman Hawke, and Natalia Dyer were on hand for this screening (and they all looked marvelous.)

This event – held so that season 3 of Stranger Things could qualify for the upcoming Screen Actors’ Guild Awards – wasn’t the first time that Millie Bobby Brown has been seen with long hair. After an Oct. 5 meet and greet at an Ulta Beauty in Illinois, Millie was photographed with brown hair extensions mixing in with her honey blonde hair. The look came weeks after she appeared wearing long, wavy extensions in a series of photos posted to the Dafne Evangelista Beauty Lounge Instagram page.

Fans better enjoy MBB with long hair, because she’s shown in the past that she lives by the credo, “hair today, gone tomorrow.” In late September, less than 24 hours after she was first seen with hair extensions, she hit up the YSV salon in Miami to have them taken out! She then had her natural hair cut short, dyed blonde, and styled cutely. It was one of the most shocking hair makeovers of 2019, though fans seem to love it whenever MBB busts out a brand new look.

After all, Millie Bobby Brown is fast becoming one of the biggest style icons in the world. She became the new face of Pandora Jewelry in August after signing a two-year contract with the brand. “I feel extremely honored to be partnering with Pandora. I love Pandora because everyone can tell their own story, and each symbol can represent your individuality,” she said at the time.

If that wasn’t enough, the Stranger Things star announced that she’s launching her own beauty brand. Florence by Mills will “cater to people born in the mid-1990s to early-2000s,” and will include both makeup and skincare. “I can’t begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it,” she posted to Instagram after announcing the line. “2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez… that’s a long time to keep a secret, but now I can finally share the news with u all!!”