Paris Jackson, 21, Brings Sexy 70s Hippie Look To Friend’s Party After Slaying Paris Runway

Wow! Paris Jackson showed off her toned abs in an incredible 1970s-inspired outfit while celebrating Sara Foster’s birthday with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and more on Feb. 5.

Paris Jackson brought MAJOR hippie vibes when she stepped out in a midriff-baring, 70s-inspired outfit. The 21-year-old daughter of the late King Of Pop, Michael Jackson, was seen smoking a cigarette outside the celeb hot spot San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Feb. 5, as she celebrated actress Sara Foster‘s 39th birthday. Paris wore a cropped orange tank top with high waisted olive green pants and a pair of suede tan boots. She finished the look with a flowy, tie-dye patterned jacket which showed off her toned arms and multiple tattoos. Paris accessorized with multiple bracelets, necklaces, and rings, along with a cute boho shoulder bag as her hair was parted in the middle and styled in a messy look.

The gorgeous fashion influencer, who boasts 3.5 million Instagram followers, wasn’t the only famous face in attendance at the birthday party. The young model partied late into the night with other Hollywood A-listers including, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Demi Moore, and Kate Hudson. What a crew! The birthday girl, David Foster‘s, 70, daughter Sara, is best known for her role as Jen Clark on 90210 and her famous family’s antics, including her father’s recent marriage to Smash actress Katharine McPhee, 35, who is is 35 years his junior.

Paris’s appearance at the party came less than two weeks after she slayed the runway at Paris Fashion Week. She looked like a natural among the A-list catwalk models at Jean Paul Gaultier‘s Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture show on Jan. 24. The 67-year-old designer presented his final collection before retiring, and recruited veteran models Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 23, Winnie Harlow, 25, Irina Shayk, 34, and Project Runway host Karlie Kloss, 28, along with the first-timer who absolutely owned the catwalk in an incredible snakeskin outfit for her runway debut. She modeled colorful snakeskin pants that showed off her long, toned legs, while donning matching platform shoes made from the same fabric. The rest of her look was so bohemian, like Paris’ natural streetwear style tends to be.

Paris signed with IMG models in 2017, but this was her first time walking a major fashion week runway. For the most part, she’s been following in her father’s footsteps by focusing on a career in the music industry. In 2018, she and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn joined up as a musical duo The Soundflowers. Their style mirrors her boho vibe, as they both sing, while Paris plays the ukulele and Gabriel plays an acoustic guitar.