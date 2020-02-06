Ariel Winter Rocks Plunging Top & Goes Makeup-Free On Outing As Luke Benward Romance Heats Up

Ariel Winter looked so fresh-faced when she was spotted on a solo trip out and about rocking a flirty black top as her relationship with Luke Benward gets more serious!

Ariel Winter is absolutely glowing! The Modern Family star, 22, was running errands on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles sporting a very natural look. Ariel went make-up free for her outing and showed off her flawless beauty without a bit of makeup on her face. Further flaunting her unfiltered looks, Ariel pulled her hair up in a messy bun, showing her face proudly. Ariel wore casual attire for the day, opting for a fun and flirty black top with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She finished off the look with a pair of light-wash blue jeans and a pair of black sandals.

The snaps of Ariel on her solo trip on the town come as her newfound relationship with longtime pal, Luke Benward, 24, gets far more serious! On Ariel’s milestone 22nd birthday, her new beau took to Instagram to wish his “bunny” the happiest birthday! “Happy Birthday Bunny!!!!!!” Luke wrote over a snapshot of the pair enjoying the California sun. In the second intimate photo of the pair getting cozy on New Year’s Eve, Luke captioned the post, “You’re a dream 😊❤.”

And their relationship seems to be getting more serious! “Things were not serious,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife when the pair first started dating. However, “that has changed dramatically over the past two months…They definitely have a connection and feel very comfortable with each other since they were friends for so long before things heated up,” the source added. Clearly, these two are going strong!

Prior to turning her friendship with Luke into something more, Ariel dated Levi Meaden for roughly three years. The pair quietly called it quits in August 2019. While it seemed like Ariel was wholly embracing her newfound single life, rumors circulated that Luke and Ariel had taken a romantic shining to one another! These two are just so smitten with each other, and fans cannot wait to see more of them in the future!