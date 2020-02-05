Vanessa Bryant Posts New Tearful Tribute To Daughter Gianna, 13, After Death: ‘God I Miss You’

The most immeasurable pain a parent can feel is the loss of a child. Vanessa Bryant is still deeply grieving the death of daughter Gianna, 13, who was killed in a helicopter crash with her dad Kobe Bryant.

The worst thing to happen to a parent is the death of their child. Vanessa Bryant had the double tragedy of losing her husband of nearly 20 years, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, “Gigi,” when the helicopter they were riding in crashed into a foggy hillside in Calabasas, CA on Jan. 26. It appears Gigi’s school had a service in her memory. Vanessa, 37, shared an Instagram pic on Feb. 5 that showed a school gymnasium. A screen with Gigi’s photo on it appeared to show a video tribute had been made for the teen. Her name was written in roses on a table, and the number 2 — her basketball jersey number for Team Mamba — was in a stand-up floral display of dark red roses, with red balloon displays on either side.

“My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️,” Vanessa captioned the heartbreaking photo.

Gigi attended Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, California, where the Bryant family lives. She was a basketball prodigy just like her father, who described her on a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance as being better than he was at her age. Kobe coached her AAU basketball Team Mamba through his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, CA. That’s where Kobe and Gigi were headed for a basketball tournament when their helicopter went down in heavy fog, killing the father and daughter, as well as seven others aboard.

Kobe’s Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to their most legendary player during their first game back since his death. The Jan. 31 pre-game memorial brought tears to the eyes of current stars LeBron James, 35, and Anthony Davis, 26. It featured a rendition of “Amazing Grace” performed by Usher, accompanied by an organ. Then a video retrospective was shown on the jumbortron of Kobe’s 20 year career as a Laker, his post-NBA life that included winning an Oscar for his Dear Basketball Best Short Animation, and of course his life as a husband and dad to four beloved daughters. LeBron then gave a speech straight from the heart, honoring his close friend and “big brother.”