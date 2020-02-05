Nikki Bella looked stunned when she held her positive pregnancy test and talked about it with her sister Brie Bella, who also found out she is pregnant, in the trailer for the upcoming fifth season of ‘Total Bellas’.

Nikki Bella, 36, wasn’t expecting to get pregnant and it showed in the new trailer for Total Bellas! The gorgeous brunette, who announced she and fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, are expecting their first child together, can be seen looking shocked while holding a pregnancy test in an exciting clip for the upcoming fifth season of the E! reality show. Her twin sister Brie Bella, 36, also finds out she’s pregnant with her second child around the same time in the memorable video and it’s amazing to see.

“Are you f***king serious?” Nikki asks Brie after Brie hands her a pregnancy test. The trailer then cuts to a shot of Nikki finding out about her own pregnancy while sitting on a toilet with her hand over her mouth and holding a test. “Twins pregnant at the same time?” Brie says. “I’m in shock.”

The news for both twins was clearly a step in a direction they weren’t expecting to take as the beginning of the trailer shows the struggles they were having with their significant others. Although Nikki called her new love with Artem “passionate” at first, the clip went on to show the two involved in an argument that ended with Artem walking out and saying, “I’m not doing this.” Nikki can also be heard talking about her doubts about the relationship. “Am I going to be stuck in something that I don’t want to be in?” she asks.

Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan, 38, showed off similar doubts about their marriage. “I know I could be happier,” Brie admits in the clip. “I know I could have a better marriage.” Nikki and Brie’s mom can also be seen advising Brie to not stay in an unhappy marriage because of the children as she expresses doubt about having another child. The tables obviously turned though when she held her test and told her two-year-old daughter Birdie she was “shocked” about the pregnancy.

The full trailer for the fifth season of Total Bellas can be seen above. It premieres on Apr. 9 on E!