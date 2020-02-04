Rosario Dawson Sees ‘A Lot Of Life Ahead’ With BF Cory Booker & Their Romantic Morning Ritual

Rosario Dawson gushed about her love life with Cory Booker, sharing with Women’s Health that, with her partner, she feels ‘nurtured and taken care of.’

Their love couldn’t be stronger. Actress and activist Rosario Dawson opened up about her relationship with former Democratic Presidential candidate hopeful Senator Cory Booker, 50, in the March issue of Women’s Health, published on Feb. 4. “We are excited about what we can create together,” the Briarpatch actress, 40, shared with the outlet. “I feel a lot of life ahead of us. It’s been beautiful feeling nurtured and taken care of. I’ve never been this close to someone. We make sure we connect. That’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past,” she continued.

Rosario also revealed that the couple, who have been in a relationship since March 2019, have tender ways that they remind one another how invested they are in their partnership. “Every morning that we don’t wake up together, he sends me a song,” she shared of their morning ritual, adding, “which means every morning he holds our relationship in his mind and heart for a few minutes before he goes off into his big day.”

In the past few months, when Cory was invested in his Democratic Presidential candidate campaign, Rosario became an anchor for the politician. She was often spotted at various campaign events, and even made an appearance to support her beau at the October 2019 Democratic debate. All the while, the Senator from New Jersey couldn’t help but praise his partner for her continued activism. “She’s a really righteous soul, she’s very special,” he shared on the Nov. 18 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

And it seems, too, that Rosario and Cory’s relationship has been wholly embraced by their respective families. After spending the holidays with Rosario’s family, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife just how much they adored him. “He got along great with everyone. They both seem quite happy and her family seems to like him a lot.”

Rosario and Cory clearly have an incredibly solid relationship. The actress goes on in her profile to discuss the power of her platform, a quality that we can’t help but think Cory loves and admires about her so much. We cannot wait to see where the future takes this power couple next!