Cory Booker, 50, & Rosario Dawson, 40, Spend The Holidays With Her Family: They ‘Like Him A Lot’

Rosario Dawson’s family is all about her boyfriend, Senator Cory Booker. The couple had a blast visiting with her family over the holidays, we’ve learned exclusively.

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson‘s love is growing by the day. The New Jersey senator, 50, is in his girlfriend‘s family’s good graces after they all spent the holidays together, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Rosario, 40, had everyone in Los Angeles to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s, our insider explained, and she made sure that her charming boyfriend got to meet the whole family. He did her one better and took them all out for dinner! “Cory and Rosario’s relationship is quite real,” they said. “Recently, he took her to Yard House in Marina del Rey with her family to watch Sunday football, and they looked very much a couple and in love. They weren’t overly public with their affection, but they’d touch each other on the arm or leg while laughing. They sat for hours after Christmas having a good time.” It’s not much of a surprise that the couple, who started dating in 2018, were so mushy; they’ve both spoken out candidly (and frequently) about how much they love each other.

Wendy Williams grilled the 2020 presidential candidate about the relationship on a November 2019 episode of her show, and he had nothing but sweet things to say. “Look, I have hope, I have hope!” Cory said, flustered, when Wendy flat-out asked him if they were getting married. He promised that he would pick out a nice ring for her, if he were to pop the question someday. So that diamond ring she was spotted wearing in May 2019? Not from him! Cory and Rosario definitely seemed like their relationship’s “heating up” during their day out with her family over the holidays, our source said, adding that the senator “seemed natural with her family and not nervous at all. He got along great with everyone. They both seem quite happy and her family seems to like him a lot.”

He’s come a long way. He told Wendy during their interview that he really had to drum up the courage to talk to the Luke Cage star when he saw her at a party. And even more to ask Rosario, who he said “makes [him] a better person,” for her number. The 2020 primaries are approaching fast, so if Cory doesn’t want to join the only two other presidents who were single in the White House, he better get moving! This would be the first marriage for both Cory and Rosario; she has a teenage daughter Lola Dawson, whom she adopted in 2014.