‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jaicy Elliot Reveals Why Justin Chambers Will Be ‘Missed’ & Who Should Return

Just like the show’s fans, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Jaicy Elliot was heartbroken to learn Justin Chambers would be leaving the series. Especially because Alex Karev was such an ‘amazing’ character.

Following Justin Chambers‘ surprising exit from Grey’s Anatomy in early January, series star Jaicy Elliot told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has “been watching the show since the beginning”, so when Justin revealed he was leaving the series, she felt sad. “I love Alex Karev,” she told us. “That character is just so amazing. Alex has been on the show as that specific genre of a person — kind of the moody, and a tough love kind of character — and I think that energy’s going to be missed on the show. It’s always sad to see a character leave the show.”

And speaking of character who have also left the series over the past 16 seasons, Jaicy had quite the list of those she’d like to see make a return — even if they did die on screen. “I want Cristina Yang to come back,” she told us, before explaining why she misses seeing Sandra Oh on screen. “She’s at the root of the whole sister house and ‘dance it out’ and all of these things that make Grey’s what it is, and all of these references that we have. So Cristina for sure, but I also kind of miss Lexi [played by Chyler Leigh]. Lexi Grey. I loved her. I think she was such a fresh and very vulnerable character. I loved her relationship with McSteamy, [who was played by Eric Dane]. I loved him as well. I kind of want to see everybody come back. George [T.R. Knight] would be amazing. I think I might eventually go back and watch all of it from the beginning just to feel like I have these people in my life again.”

We also miss all of these characters, so we may follow suit and binge the show all over again, from the very beginning. As we previously told you, Justin announced his exit from the series on Jan. 10 with an emotional statement. “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” the actor told Deadline. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.” He then acknowledged the only OG costars left on the series and its creator in his statement, saying, “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

