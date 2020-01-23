‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Where’s Alex? How Winter Premiere Addressed Justin Chambers’ Exit

Despite Justin Chambers’ absence from the Jan. 23 winter premiere of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, Alex’s whereabouts were revealed during this week’s episode.

Grey’s Anatomy fans had already seen the last of Alex Karev before news of Justin Chambers‘ exit from the series emerged on Jan. 10 — they just didn’t know it (his final appearance aired on Nov. 14). So when the show returned for its winter premiere on Jan. 23, his whereabouts were revealed. Apparently, Alex is still at home in Iowa caring for his ailing mother — something that was first revealed during the fall finale on Nov. 21. This bit of new information, however, was revealed during a scene between Jo and Link, during which she tried explaining why she kidnapped a baby.

Jo is working as a safe haven volunteer for Station 19, but when she became infatuated with one baby in particular, she brought the baby home instead of going straight to the hospital. So when she and Link later heard a knock at the door, she assumed it was the police and frantically told him, “Tell them I brought the baby here for a wellness check with Alex — he’s a peds doctor!” But Link quickly corrected her and said, “He’s in Iowa.” Then, when Meredith walked in with a bottle of champagne, she appeared disappointed to see Link behind the door. “You’re not Alex,” she said, and Jo explained, “Yeah, he’s visiting his mom.” Meredith then continued her rant before noticing the baby sitting in Jo’s lap. “Well, Cristina sent an obnoxious Irish man to me as a gift, and he stole your husband’s old job, and…. who is that?”

So there you have it. Thus far, Alex is still in Iowa. We’re just not sure whether or not that’s where he’ll stay. But as far as we know, Justin is not returning to the show at all, so his character’s future whereabouts will have to be explained without his presence.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Justin Chambers said in a statement to our sister site Deadline on Jan. 10. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 9pm (new/old time slot) on ABC.