Kevin and Kate don’t see eye-to-eye over Kevin’s very cheeky cake in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Below Deck’ finale.

Courtney tells everyone “great season” but Kevin is not in the mood. “Oh, f**k off,” Kevin says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Below Deck season 7 finale, airing Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Kevin tells Kate that he wants to go out and apologize for the penis cake. Kate doesn’t think that’s a good idea and says it would be “so weird.”

Courtney chimes in and says to Kevin, “They literally loved it. They thought it was delicious. They all ate the cake.” Kevin brings up the look on everyone’s faces when he brought it out. Kate says that it was just because he walked out and revealed the sparkler went out. Kevin has a different view of how things went down with the penis cake.

Kevin reveals that he is not happy with how Kate acted towards him in front of everyone. He tells her that he felt like she was “squishing” him down in the moment. Kate fires back, “The problem is you called me a d*ck today. But guess what? Today I was not the d*ck.” Mic drop moment from the one and only Kate!

Below Deck season 7 may be over but the reunion is still to come and it’s going to be the definition of juicy. Kate, Kevin, Captain Lee Rosbach, Ashton Pienaar, Rhylee Gerber, Kevin Dobson, Simone Mashile, Brian de Saint Pern, Tanner Sterback, and Abbi Murphy will be reuniting to talk about the season with Andy Cohen. Everything is on the table and everything will be discussed. A reunion airdate has not been announced yet but it has been filmed already. Following the finale, the newest spinoff show Below Deck Sailing Yacht will premiere at 8 p.m. on Bravo.