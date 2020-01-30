The ‘Below Deck’ universe is expanding with ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht.’ HL has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at a tour of the sailing yacht you’re going to know very well this season.

Bravo is setting sail with the all-new series Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which premieres Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. This show will follow what goes down on a luxury sailing yacht called Parsifal III, with a new crew and equally demanding charter guests as they cruise along the waters of Corfu, Greece. Chef Adam Glick from Below Deck Mediterranean is set to return to the galley on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at the sailing yacht from Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray and First Mate Paget Berry.

Jenna takes us inside the boat and shows off the bars, leather seating, and dining table. She makes sure to make note of the nice cabinet that’s “filled with the alcohol onboard.” She walks down into the guest cabins, which includes a twin stateroom and a massive master stateroom that includes a jacuzzi tub. And then there’s the crew area, which is a little bit messier than the rest of the boat. Once Jenna is done with the tour of the interior portion, she hands think off to Paget.

Paget shows off the outside portion of the yacht and it’s a beauty. There’s yet another jacuzzi for the guests and crew to enjoy. He also takes Jenna up to the flybridge where a lot of the guests spend their time when they’re onboard the yacht.

The cast also includes Captain Glenn Shephard, Chief Engineer Byron Hissey, Second Stewardess Madison Stalker, Third Stewardess Georgia Grobler, Deckhand Ciara Duggan, and Deckhand Parker McCown. There’s also a yachtie couple to watch out for — Paget and Ciara. Below Deck Sailing Yacht will air Mondays on Bravo.