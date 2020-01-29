Hailey Baldwin Shuts Down Haters Making Fun Of Her ‘Crooked’ Pinky Finger & Reveals It’s A Genetic Condition

Hailey Baldwin asked her followers to ‘stop roasting’ her about her pinky fingers after she revealed she has Ectrodactyly in a slew of snaps to her Instagram story.

Hailey Baldwin has drama wrapped around her pinky finger — literally. The 23-year-old model took to her Instagram story on Jan. 28 to set the record straight on why her pinky fingers appear to be crooked. The model shared three images to her story, the first being a snap of her left hand, which flashed the gorgeous engagement ring and wedding band her husband, Justin Bieber, 25, gave her. Hailey captioned the image, “ok let’s get into the pinky conversation,” adding, “because I’ve made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well just tell everyone why they’re so crooked and scary.” And Hailey dove right into the reason, without hesitation!

The model took a screen shot of a Wikipedia page that highlighted the condition Ectrodactyly. “I have this thing called Ectrodactyly,” Hailey began the caption to the pic. “It causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do. It’s genetic,” she went on. “I’ve had it my whole life. So people can stop asking me ‘wtf is wrong with her pinky fingers’ here’s what’s wrong! Lol.” Beyond just letting her fans in on why her digits appear the way they do, Hailey summarized her message with “so in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers.”

While some fans may have had their eyes on Hailey’s fingers, we couldn’t look away from her bold look at the Los Angeles premiere Justin’s YouTube Original docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons. The couple looked so sweet on the carpet, with Hailey sporting a gorgeous sequined black dress that offered a glimpse at her toned abs. Although the cameras were flashing, Hailey and Justin still stole a few smooches to show off their love!

Clearly, followers poking fun at Hailey’s pinky finger is now the least of her worries. The blonde beauty is enjoying everything to its fullest and embracing married life with her beau. Now that she’s put the pinky-sized drama to bed, Hailey can get back to the excitement of the new year!