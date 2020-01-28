‘Catfish’ Sneak Peek: Nev & Kamie Investigate A Mysterious Text From A Whistleblower

When Nev and Kamie are on the case, you know they’re going to get to the bottom of the situation. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 29 episode of ‘Catfish,’ they dive deep into Jesus and Alexis’ relationship.

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford head to San Antonio for their next assignment in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Catfish. A man named Jesus has been talking to this girl named Alexis but they have reason to believe that Alexis is not who she says she is. Jesus and Alexis haven’t been able to meet up in person and he’s only seen her face partly in a live video. Someone has also anonymously reached out to say that Jesus is getting catfished and Alexis is not being honest.

On top of that, a whistleblower has sent a photo of a girl named Nicky who looks nothing like Alexis. Nev and Kamie are trying to get to the bottom of this. They do an image search of Alexis and don’t find anything suspicious. They search for Alexis’s phone number and there’s no name associated with it.

The whistleblower believes that Alexis is actually Nicole, who is catfishing Jesus. The whistleblower sent Nicole’s Facebook page to Nev and Kamie. Someone named Julia commented on one of Nicole’s pictures so they contact her to get more information about Nicole.

They look at the text the whistleblower sent Jesus. “Hey, I’m not trying to upset you but you should stop talking to Nicole. She’s not who she says she is,” the whistleblower said, before adding Nicky’s screen name. Nev and Kamie search the handle and find shocking results. They find an email with Alexis’ photo and Nicky’s in associated photos. There are multiple profiles associated with the screen name. One of the profiles for a girl named Jessica is using one of Alexis’ photos. The plot thickens! Catfish season 8 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.